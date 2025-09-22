Gary Lineker's new ITV show 'The Box' to star two Lancashire celebrities

ITV has announced a new show, hosted by Gary Lineker, whch is set to star two Lancashrie TV sensations. Below is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the weekend, the celebrity contestants taking part in a new Gary Lineker -hosted ITV show called The Box was revealed.

Who will star in the show?

Reality TV star Joey Essex and former Commons Speaker John Bercow lead the celebrity contestants taking part in Gary Lineker new show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lineker, 64, who recently ended Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly's 23-year winning streak at the National Television Awards when he took home the publicly-voted for presenter prize, has moved to the channel after his exit from the BBC.

Competitor Essex, 35, who is known for appearing on ITV reality show The Only Way Is Essex, has appeared in a number of competition series, including Dancing On Ice and The Jump, while Bercow, 62, made it a good way through the US version of The Traitors last year, before ultimately being "murdered".

Representing Lancashire however is Lorraine presenter Ranvir Singh from Preston and Love Island's Shakira Khan from Burnley.

Also taking part in ITV's new entertainment format is The Chase star Jenny Ryan , JLS singer JB Gill, YouTube star Danny Aarons, Dragons' Den star Sara Davies , former footballer Graeme Souness and comedian Ellie Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Lineker's new ITV show 'The Box' will star Ranvir Singh (left) and Shakira Khan (right). | ITV and Getty

What happens during The Box?

In the show, 10 yellow boxes house a celebrity contestant who will be transported to unknown locations, before being released to face whatever game awaits them on the other side of the door.

Each week two players will face The Duel, a finale in which the loser leaves the competition for good.

The Box was first launched on TV2 in Norway in January this year.

ITV's version of the show will be filmed in the UK later this year and air in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been said about the show?

Gary Lineker said: "From my experience, the most successful teams are built on a mix of strengths and abilities, and that's exactly what we've got with this lineup.

"I'm excited to be on the sideline with a front row seat to see all the action unfold!"

Katie Rawcliffe , director of entertainment, reality And daytime commissioning ITV said: "We're delighted to welcome this impressive lineup of celebrities to The Box.

"They will each bring a unique perspective and approach to the varying challenges they will face, and observing how they react will make for incredibly entertaining viewing for our audiences."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Adamson , chief content officer, production company Twofour said: "We are really excited to see how our brilliant cast rises to the unique challenge of The Box.

"Each of them brings different skills, strengths and smarts to the mix but who can step out of their yellow box and overcome the unknown to be crowned our winner?"

Ranvir has not yet commented on her The Box appearance but Shakira shared the promotional video to both her story - with yellow love hearts over the top of it- and to her main page.

In the caption to her main post, the 22-year-old told her 784k Instagram followers: “It’s box time baby 💛#thebox10 celebrities. The complete unknown. Welcome to The Box. Coming soon to ITV”