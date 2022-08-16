Gardener with Midas touch: Open garden at Great Mitton Hall near Whalley raises £5K plus for charity
Everything in the garden was certainly lovely for Jean Kay – especially when she raised £5.5K for charity with a weekend Open Garden event.
This week Jean said she wants to say a special thank you to all who came to support her bumper fund-raiser at Great Mitton Hall, near Whalley and all who helped with the event.
How many attended, how was the cash raised and which charities will benefit?
Kay said: “We had 602 ( adult) visitors plus children and dogs over two days and we made £5,580.”
The takings were boosted by an entrance fee for adults, £1,010 from a bric a brac stall, £250 from a book stall and £300 from a mystery prize stall and proceeds from the tea and cake stall.
Jean said: “Each of the three charities we support: Combat Stress,Walking With The Wounded and the Brooke will receive £1,860.”
Read More
The Brooke charity is especially close to Jean’s heart. It cares for working horses and donkeys overseas. Jean, who cared for a retired police horse for many years, said the educational charity teaches families how to look after their working animals. She added: “I’ve supported the Brooke for 50 years now.”
She said she also felt the need to support the charities helping those who have served in combat and suffer physical or mental health problems as a result of their work.
The garden was open on August 6 and 7 .
Who designed the garden at Great Mitton Hall?
Jean designed the garden at her home. She explained she walked up the tower of the neighbouring All Hallows church at Mitton and took an aerial photo of the garden and used this photo to draw her plans on. There are numerous seats in the garden which has a raised pond, trees, shrubs, herbaceous planting and sculptures and offers splendid views over the Ribble Valley to Pendle . Here’s our preview video of this year’s opening.
When will the Great Mitton Hall garden be open again?
Jean is already planning to open the garden again next summer and said: ”Everyone was complimentary. I’m fortunate to live here. I feel if you don’t have a garden it’s a nice afternoon. I’ll do it as long as everyone is enjoying it.”