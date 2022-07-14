A service was held at the Longside Lounge before a hearse carrying a claret and blue coffin carried Rocky on his final journey from the Turf to Burnley Crematorium.
Fans lined up on Harry Potts Way to say their final goodbyes to Derek who died recently aged 78.
1. The hearse carrying the coffin of Burnley fan Derek 'Rocky' Mills passes Turf Moor home of his beloved Burnley Football Club. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Crowds gather on Harry Potts Way outside Turf Moor to pay their respects to Derek 'Rocky' Mills. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Crowds gather on Harry Potts Way outside Turf Moor to pay their respects to Derek 'Rocky' Mills. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
