Funeral of legendary Burnley Football Club fan Derek 'Rocky' Mills is held at Turf Moor

Friends, family and fellow Clarets packed into Turf Moor and out for the funeral of legendary Burnley fan Derek Rocky Mills.

By Dominic Collis
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 3:45 pm

A service was held at the Longside Lounge before a hearse carrying a claret and blue coffin carried Rocky on his final journey from the Turf to Burnley Crematorium.

Fans lined up on Harry Potts Way to say their final goodbyes to Derek who died recently aged 78.

