Fund-raising music night to help Burnley versus suicide

Support worker Angelo Musso, who has cared for people with learning disabilities throughout the pandemic and has been personally affected by suicide, decided to take action.

Local Charity PH7 LIFE on Bank Parade in Burnley is dedicated to raising awareness and actively changing it.

Although the Samaritans and A & E remain the crisis point of call, Angelo is hopeful that intervention from PH7LIFE before reaching that point will save not only lives, but make everyone more aware of mental illness.

Burnley versus suicide

As such he has organised a charity event on Friday November 26th at the Kestrel Suite in Burnley to raise funds for this much needed lifeline, and in honour of all those who have sadly taken their own lives.

Starting at 7-30pm, The Howard Sisters will be on stage at 8pm followed by PH7 LIFE guest speaker, with a buffet at 9pm. Live music will continue throughout the night with a DJ and raffle to end the evening.

Tickets are £15 with all profits in aid of PH7 LIFE, either available from the Kestrel Suite and PH7 LIFE or by calling 07870 642279 for further information.

Sponsored by the Kestrel Suite and TCB Designs, raffle prizes from local businesses would be much appreciated.

Angelo said: "I'm asking for everyone to support this amazing evening, as even if only one more life is saved, then it will all have been worth it.