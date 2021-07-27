Fun in the sun event at Burnley infant school marks start of summer holidays
Youngsters at a Burnley infant school rounded off the summer term in style.
Games, dancing, sports activities and a picnic lunch with ice creams were just some of the treats the children enjoyed at Rosegrove Infant School.
They also took part in a hook a duck and test your strength challenges and there were online magic tricks and a bouncy slide to keep them entertained.
The day was organised with the help of Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch who loaned character costumes and bunting to add to the magic of the day.
And headteacher Mrs Renshaw rounded off the day by wishing all the children and their families a happy and safe summer.