Full leaked Celebrity Big Brother line-up - including a Lancashire festival headliner

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 12:02 BST

The Celebrity Big Brother line-up has been leaked and one of the housemates will be headlining a Lancashire music festival this year.

The hit ITV rebooted reality show is back for a second celebrity season on Monday, April 7.

Stars from all walks of life will be locked away in the famous house as they battle to win the affection of the public and remain the last housemate standing.

The Sun has now reported that the full line-up of stars heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house has been leaked and it includes a Lancashire festival headliner.

Take a look at the full leaked line-up below.

Take a look at the leaked Celebrity Big Brother line-up for the new series which starts on Monday.

1. Celeb Big Brother housemates 2025

Take a look at the leaked Celebrity Big Brother line-up for the new series which starts on Monday. | ITV

JoJo is an American singer and former child star

2. JoJo Siwa

JoJo is an American singer and former child star | ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images

Chesney is a singer and actor from Windsor. Following his CBB stint, he'll be headlining the iMEP Festival in Lancashire.

3. Chesney Hawkes

Chesney is a singer and actor from Windsor. Following his CBB stint, he'll be headlining the iMEP Festival in Lancashire. | Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Jack is an actor from Yorkshire, best known for playing David Platt on Coronation Street

4. Jack P. Shepherd

Jack is an actor from Yorkshire, best known for playing David Platt on Coronation Street | Getty Images

