Free festive parking in Clitheroe

The parking is available from 10am on Saturday, December 4th, 11th and 18th, at the Lowergate, Market and Railway View (council offices) car parks in Clitheroe and the Barclay Road car park in Longridge.

The giveaway is part of the council’s annual festive business boost aimed at attracting shoppers to the borough.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Coun. Stephen Atkinson said: “We have been offering free festive parking at our main car parks for some years now and the initiative has proved a great success.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Coun. Stephen Atkinson

“A lot of hard work goes into making Christmas in Ribble Valley very special and this year is no exception.

“We have supported local businesses where possible throughout the pandemic and are asking shoppers to support local traders during these challenging times for the high street.

“Forget the hustle and bustle of retail parks or hours spent online and take advantage of free parking in Clitheroe and Longridge to see what our unique, independent and safe shops have to offer.”

The free parking is intended for shoppers only, not traders or town centre workers, and other municipal car parks are not included.