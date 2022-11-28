The food parcels distributed from St Leonard’s Church will each include an Advent Calendar with a chocolate for each day and a booklet containing the Christmas story.

“Currently we are giving out about 30 bags of vital food and other essentials each week and the Advent Calendars will give a little extra fun for the families, even for those adults who do not have children,” said Mrs Beverly Holmes, headteacher at St Leonard’s Primary School, who also helps to organise the foodbank.

“Padiham Parish Foodbank has been operating since 2020 and we are really grateful to all the local people and businesses who regularly donate to the work enabling us to continue during this difficult time.”

Beverly Holmes (left) adds the Advent Calendars to food parcels made up at St Leonard’s Church, Padiham, with volunteer helper, Heather Whitham, president of the Padiham Rotary Club