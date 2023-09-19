Freddie Flintoff’s ‘final words’ before Top Gear crash revealed as another former presenter speaks out

The final words spoken by Preston’s Freddie Flintoff before his Top Gear crash have been revealed as another former presenter has spoken out about the incident.

Last week former cricketer Freddie, 45, appeared in public for the first time since suffering a crash whilst filming Top Gear in 2022.

The crash, at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, saw Freddie suffer serious facial injuries and several broken ribs, whilst he had to wait 45 minutes for an air ambulance.

In the wake of Freddie’s public outing – where his facial injuries were still clearly visible – multiple sources have told The Mail on Sunday that they think it is unlikely that Top Gear will come back for another series.

Andrew Flintoff is seen on the England balcony during the 1st Metro Bank One Day International between England and New Zealand (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The Daily Mail added that whilst it has already been suggested that the father of four wasn't wearing a safety helmet during the incident, a source has now told them that Freddie’s telling final words before the smash were “Do I need a helmet?”

However this has not been confirmed by Freddie or the BBC.

Last week, another Top Gear presenter also slammed the show following Freddie’s crash, saying that it had become more dangerous since his day.

Steve Berry was a Top Gear host between 1993 and 1999 and was the show’s resident expert on motorbikes.

Speaking to GB News, he said: "The difference back when I did it was they used to appoint motoring journalists.

"I was completely aware of the dangers that could often occur. I was under no illusion.