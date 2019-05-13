Former Padiham eyesore is now an award-winning community project

A project to deliver quality housing on a former derelict mill site in Padiham triumphed over the North West’s most impressive and community property projects to win a top accolade.

Perseverance Mill, Padiham, won the Regeneration category award at the RICS Awards North West for blending 56-quality new homes with existing heritage and reopening the nearby river which had previously been concealed for decades beneath the mill building.

Calico Homes invested £6m. into the development – which has replaced a well-known eyesore in Padiham - with a mix of houses, bungalows and apartments, all available for rent.

RICS Judges were impressed by the strong partnership between the project team - Ainsley Gommon Architects, Calico Homes and Poole Dick Associates - the community and council to deliver attractive housing with impressive attention to detail, enabling the homes to be respectful of the design and layout of homes in nearby surrounding streets.

Hosted by BBC news TV presenter, Roger Johnson, the winners of the RICS Awards 2019, North West were announced as:

• Building Conservation – Hanover, NOMA, Manchester

• Commercial – Radius Campus, Crewe

• Community Benefit - Mustard Tree, Manchester

• Design through Innovation – Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre, Manchester

• Regeneration – Perseverance Mill, Padiham

• Residential - The Welsh Streets, Liverpool

• Tourism and Leisure - Birdoswald Roman Fort - Hadrian's Wall, Brampton

Chairman of the judging panel for the RICS Awards, North West, Will Rees of Rees Straw Chartered Surveyors, commented: “A diverse range of innovative projects, of all sizes and budgets, made the shortlist this year and the winners are truly representative of our region’s best and most innovative built projects that are having a significant positive impact on their communities. The teams behind these winning projects should be very proud of their exceptional achievements and contribution to the region.”

All category winners will go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final on October 4th in London, for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.