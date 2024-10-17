Former owner of Burnley nightspots Posh and Panama Joe's pays tribute to One Direction star Liam Payne after his shock death at 31
Mick met Liam several times at Funky Buddha club in London’s Mayfair. Mick built and designed the club for the owner, Paul Chung.
Mick said: “Liam was a great friend to Paul, who is my London family. News of Liam’s death was a great shock to wake up to, he was a great guy. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, and also my friends in London who are devastated.
“RIP Liam, you will be sadly missed by all.”
Mick ran several iconic clubs in Burnley including Posh in Ormerod Street that later became Rum Jungle before closing in 2014. He also ran the successful Panama Joe’s and Mean Cat Daddies in Hammerton Street.
‘Panama’s’ featured on national and international television when the nightspot’s sister company, Ultimate Entertainment Agency, bought a collection of sumo wrestling suits to supply to the games and entertainment industry. Under his buildjng company, Mick Cookson Designs, Mick designed and built clubs, bars and casinos all over the world including the iconic Funky Buddha and several for NCL Cruiselines.
