Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik makes generous donation towards little Burnley girl's cancer treatment

Global superstar Zayn Malik has made a generous donation towards potentially life-saving treatment for a little girl from Burnley.



The former One Direction heart-throb, who has millions of social media followers around the world, donated £10,000 on the Gofundme page of little Caitlin Robinson from Burnley who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma.

Caitlin

As reported in the Burnley Express, five-year-old Caitlin Robinson is counting on the generosity of the public to help raise the huge amount of £150,000 to help her desperate mum Helen to get her to Barcelona for potentially life-saving cancer treatment.

Helen Robinson (24) was given the devastating news early last year that her brave little girl Caitlin had cancer, after months of misdiagnosis from doctors who could not get to the bottom of why a bruise had appeared on Caitlin's eye.