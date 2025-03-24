A former church minister – Phil ‘The Mod’ Ingram – has for now hung up his dog collar and picked up a pen to write his autobiography.

Phil, the former colourful and outspoken minister at the Light House Christian Centre, Brierfield, has penned ‘The Changing Man’, a raw and bracingly honest account of his journey to faith in Jesus and how that faith transformed his life.

Now living in Liverpool and working as an HGV Class One driver for Wellocks, Phil has always been a unique character, as his former flock could testify.

He said: “I have not shied away from difficult and painful aspects of my journey in the book. My story is one of hope against difficult and challenging circumstances.

“What shines through in the story of my life is the grace and the love of God working on my behalf even when I face what is seemingly an insurmountable and difficult circumstance. God came through for me.

“Throughout the book you will discover how much I had to overcome to become the person that I am today and how I became a passionate minister of the Gospel.”

Phil, who is deaf, is known as ‘The Mod’ for his love of scooters, featured in the Burnley Express in May, 2023, when he rode 837 miles on his 26 year-old Vespa scooter the length of the country, pulling a huge cross on a specially made trailer raising awareness for the need of the communities, raising funds to feed the hungry and praying for the nation and communities on his way.

He added: “The book is written by me, as it is, from a deaf person’s point of view, and from my own personal experience. How I grew up in Burnley, as a boy in the 1970s, and later as a mod during the 80s.

“I wanted people to know what it's like for me to grow up as a deaf person and how God become known to me as a young mod. Now ordained as a minister under the Apostolic Pastoral Congress.

“I am now waiting on God for my next move, in terms of His will, be it a minister of a Christian church, or as a chaplain in a prison, hospital or education setting.”