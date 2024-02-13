News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Former Mayor of Pendle presented with Nuclear Test Medal thanks to Armed Forces Support Group

A former Mayor of Pendle received a surprise visit from the current Mayor who presented him with a very special medal.
By Dominic Collis
Published 13th Feb 2024, 12:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mayor of Pendle, Coun. Brian Newman surprised former Mayor and Alderman of Pendle George Adam by calling at his home to present him with his Nuclear Test Veterans Medal.

The medal had been sourced by Mike Sutcliff of the Armed Forces Support Group, and was added to an existing medal George already had.

Read More
Towneley Hall in Burnley to close temporarily to allow essential renovation work...
The Mayor of Pendle Councilor Brian Newman presented former Mayor and Alderman of Pendle George Adam with a Nuclear Test MedalThe Mayor of Pendle Councilor Brian Newman presented former Mayor and Alderman of Pendle George Adam with a Nuclear Test Medal
The Mayor of Pendle Councilor Brian Newman presented former Mayor and Alderman of Pendle George Adam with a Nuclear Test Medal
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mike said: “It was a totally unexpected visit set up by the AFSG with Ben Robinson, ex Army and AFSG group member, giving George some extra support and a few laughs to go with it.

“After many years giving support to people in Pendle, Mr Adam will shortly be leaving the area to live with his daughter in far away Cumbria, we all wish him well.”

The medal recognises military, civilian, and overseas staff and personnel who participated in Britain’s nuclear testing programme in the 1950s and 1960s.

Related topics:PendleMayor