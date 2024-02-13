Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mayor of Pendle, Coun. Brian Newman surprised former Mayor and Alderman of Pendle George Adam by calling at his home to present him with his Nuclear Test Veterans Medal.

The medal had been sourced by Mike Sutcliff of the Armed Forces Support Group, and was added to an existing medal George already had.

Mike said: “It was a totally unexpected visit set up by the AFSG with Ben Robinson, ex Army and AFSG group member, giving George some extra support and a few laughs to go with it.

“After many years giving support to people in Pendle, Mr Adam will shortly be leaving the area to live with his daughter in far away Cumbria, we all wish him well.”