Former footballer hoping to kick mental health into touch in Burnley

A former professional footballer from Burnley who set up an organisation to kick the scourge of mental health into touch is celebrating the award of charitable status.



Former Accrington Stanley footballer Paul Howarth, from Worsthorne, set up PH7 Wellbeing Centre in Burnley 18 months ago after overcoming his own battle with depression.

Now, an arm of the organisation, PH7 Life, based in Bank Parade, has received official charitable status and is holding a celebration evening at the Landmark centre on Thursday at 7pm to highlight the important work it carries out in helping local people with mental health issues.

Rebecca Jane, group operations director, said: "We are delighted to receive charitable status and now want to highlight the work we do. When Paul formed PH7 there was just himself, his partner Lilly and John Dawson, a therapist he had met while he was overcoming his own problems.

"We now have 37 members of staff, including counsellors, admin and marketing. We are proud to provide a free four week course tackling anxiety and depression. We do this through one-to-one counselling, reiki, yoga and group therapy.

"Our recovery rates for this course are 83% for depression and 94% for anxiety. We also have an ambassador programme which helps people gain a mental health first aid qualification. We want to upskill as many people as possible in mental health."

The organisation is also planning a fund-raising walk, The Massive Mental Walk, covering 111 miles across the North West, and starting in Burnley on Saturday, August 3rd.

For more information visit ph7wellbeing.co.uk or call 01282 479929.