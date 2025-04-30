Former Burnley RUFC player Austen Coates earns England Community Lions Rugby League call-up
Former Burnley Blessed Trinity pupil Austen Coates (17) won the call-up for a two game series commencing this July against France.
Austen who plays for Shevington Sharks Rugby League under 18 team in Wigan is in his fourth season of the sport having previously played his junior rugby at Burnley RUFC.
A strong running centre or fullback, prodigious Austen becomes only the second person from the Lancashire district to be chosen for England at this level.
The previous was another local lad – Blacko’s England centre Herbie Farnworth who now plays professionally for Brisbane-based team The Dolphins. Indeed, Herbie sent Austen a signed pair of his playing boots as a good wishes memento.
Proud parents Ian and Victoria Coates said they see at first-hand the good lifestyle Austen lives and the dedication he applies to reach the standard he has.