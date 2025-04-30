Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A talented teenage rugby player from Colne has been selected for the England Community Lions Rugby League team.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Burnley Blessed Trinity pupil Austen Coates (17) won the call-up for a two game series commencing this July against France.

Austen who plays for Shevington Sharks Rugby League under 18 team in Wigan is in his fourth season of the sport having previously played his junior rugby at Burnley RUFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A strong running centre or fullback, prodigious Austen becomes only the second person from the Lancashire district to be chosen for England at this level.

Austen Coates from Colne has been selected for England Community Lions Rugby League

The previous was another local lad – Blacko’s England centre Herbie Farnworth who now plays professionally for Brisbane-based team The Dolphins. Indeed, Herbie sent Austen a signed pair of his playing boots as a good wishes memento.

Proud parents Ian and Victoria Coates said they see at first-hand the good lifestyle Austen lives and the dedication he applies to reach the standard he has.