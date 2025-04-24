Former Burnley Football Club director John Sullivan receives Order of the Crown of Georgia for humanitarian efforts
Mr John Sullivan (82) was awarded the Order of the Crown from the Royal House of Georgia for his efforts in the nation over the last 15 to 20 years.
The property expert, who still lives in Burnley, has travelled extensively across eastern Europe over the last few decades where he has worked to foster relations amongst nations, particularly Russia, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.
He received his award from Prince Davit Biagrationi of Georgia who said: “I am very grateful for all these years of demonstrated friendship, and we hope you enjoy this recognition.”
No stranger to plaudits, in 2016 Mr Sullivan received the rare honour of being given the Freedom of the City of London for his service to the Duke of Edinburgh Award and the St John Ambulance.
“Due to my age I don’t travel out to the region as much as I used to but it is certainly a great honour to be made a Knight in the Order of the Crown of Georgia.
“I get invited to many functions and I see my role as a facilitator in terms of putting organisations in touch with others who can get things done.”
The retired businessman is also a Commander of the Order of St John. And in 2012, he received the Order of the Polar Star for his contribution to Mongolian sport and youth development programmes in his role as president of the Commonwealth Judo Association.
