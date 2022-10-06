Tommy Spurr is inviting people to his event, All For Rio fundraiser party night, on Friday, November 11, at Hobbit Hill, Foxfields Farm, Whalley Road, Clitheroe, with a 7pm drinks and canapes reception.

His son Rio is undergoing chemotherapy for a Wilms tumour on his kidney but experts have advised the family to fundraise for treatment abroad as the toddler has a 50% chance of the cancer returning and being incurable on the NHS.

The party night will offer an evening of entertainment with Dan on Sax, special performances from Pop Up Entertainment and magic tricks by Jason Rea, plus more. Dress to impress. Fine food menu.

Rio Spurr has a rare form of cancer called a Wilms tumour.

Tickets £100. Tables of 10 and 12 available.