An Old Langho dad and former Blackburn Rovers player is hosting a party night in aid of his three-year-old son who has a rare form of stage four kidney cancer.
Tommy Spurr is inviting people to his event, All For Rio fundraiser party night, on Friday, November 11, at Hobbit Hill, Foxfields Farm, Whalley Road, Clitheroe, with a 7pm drinks and canapes reception.
His son Rio is undergoing chemotherapy for a Wilms tumour on his kidney but experts have advised the family to fundraise for treatment abroad as the toddler has a 50% chance of the cancer returning and being incurable on the NHS.
The party night will offer an evening of entertainment with Dan on Sax, special performances from Pop Up Entertainment and magic tricks by Jason Rea, plus more. Dress to impress. Fine food menu.
Tickets £100. Tables of 10 and 12 available.
For tickets, contact [email protected]
Or to make a monetary donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-spurr-family