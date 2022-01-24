Fond farewell to dedicated Ribble Valley volunteer driver
A selfless volunteer who has been driving the visually impaired on outings for the past two decades is to retire.
Members of the Ribble Valley Visually Impaired Group gathered to thank David Pickering for all his hard work and commitment over the past 20 years.
Speaking about David's willingness to go out of his way to help others, a spokesman said: "David has been driving the group of up to 20 people who are blind or visually impaired twice a month to various venues, including Skipton, The Lake District and Blackpool. David is going to be greatly missed and we are very sad to be losing a driver and a dear friend."
He added: "If you are interested in becoming a volunteer driver for the group and are interested in driving a minibus please contact chairman of the Ribble Valley Visually Group Chris Tattersall on 01200 426063 or e-mail [email protected]"