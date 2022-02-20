Flood alerts in force across Burnley, Padiham and Pendle as torrential rainfall batters region

River levels are expected to remain high this evening throughout East Lancashire with flooding possible at Rivers Calder, Brun, Don and Pendle Water, and Ribble.

The third storm to hit the UK this week, Storm Franklin, is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the whole of Lancashire until tomorrow.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain and wind ends at 6pm, but a second yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued from midnight to 7am tomorrow morning (Monday, February 21).

The River Calder in Padiham town centre. Photo: Jonathan Harvey.

People are being urged to avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and to not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.