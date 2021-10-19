Fitness Evolution at Burnley College make finals of prestigious award

Fitness Evolution manager Ash Alderson

Fitness Evolution has been recognised in the Best Education Facility category in the National Fitness Awards which rewards excellence and achievement in gyms and individuals across the UK.

Finalists were chosen after studying the entries from across the country, and trophies will be handed out a glittering awards ceremony in November at The Athena in Leicester.

Fitness Evolution manager Ash Alderson said: “I’m so proud that Fitness Evolution has been shortlisted as a finalist in the National Fitness Awards 2021. Our passion, our determination, our professionalism and the expertise of our team have shone through – leading to our recognition as one of the best educators in the country.

“To be selected from such a large field of competitors and singled out for praise is testament to the hard work and talent of everyone including all our learners at every level.

“Throughout the pandemic we continued to provide the service we knew that everyone in the community needed for their mental wellbeing as well as their physical health.

“We can’t wait to attend the finals next month.”

Fitness Evolution is about to open its brand new £6.5m. extension, which will boast the latest health and fitness technologies including a state-of-the-art strength and conditioning gym, a thermal performance spa, an environmental chamber, cryotherapy and a plunge pool.