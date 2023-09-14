News you can trust since 1877
First-ever Clitheroe Clog Festival to bring country’s best dancers to town

Clog dancers from all over the country will descend on Clitheroe Castle Museum this weekend as part of the first-ever Clitheroe Clog Festival and Lancashire and Cheshire Clog Competitions.
By John Deehan
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 15:12 BST
The two-day extravaganza will see clog dancers or ‘cloggers’ from up and down the country performing traditional dances to lively music in venues around Clitheroe.

The dancing starts on Saturday morning at Clitheroe Castle Museum, before moving on to Clitheroe Market and Holmes Mill, and returning to the Castle Museum for a mass participation dance in the afternoon.

Clitheroe Clog Festival kicks off at Clitheroe Castle Museum this SaturdayClitheroe Clog Festival kicks off at Clitheroe Castle Museum this Saturday
Clog maker Phil Howard will also be at the museum on Saturday, talking about and demonstrating the fascinating heritage craft of clog making.

The fun continues on Sunday when the Clitheroe Castle Museum hosts the 2023 Lancashire and Cheshire Clog Dance competitions. For over 40 years, this competition has showcased the very best in clog dancing, with dancers competing to win the Championship Hornpipe belt.

Claire Sutton, Clitheroe Castle museum manager said: “We are delighted to be hosting the first ever Clitheroe Clog Festival and Lancashire and Cheshire Clog Competitions this weekend.

“Everyone is welcome at this free event. It promises to be a fun-filled weekend and we hope that as many people as possible will be able to join us to clog dance their way around Clitheroe, learn more about clog dancing and watch the very best clog dancers from across the country showcase their skills.”

