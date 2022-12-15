First Class Learning Nelson, which operates from the Hodge House Community Centre, off Regent Street, opened its doors on Saturday with the attendance of Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson.

Run by highly experienced former assistant headteacher Isobel Smith, the centre will offer after-school and weekend tuition sessions in English and maths for ages 5 to 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isobel said: “Teaching is my passion and I can’t wait to start meeting my new students in January when the sessions begin.

First Class Learning Nelson Centre Manager Isobel Smith with Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson at the launch of her new tutoring service at the Hodge House Community Centre, Nelson

“Children have had a rough ride over the last few years and tutoring will just help to give them a confidence boost in their abilities.

“My main priority is to create an environment where children are encouraged to become confident, independent learners who enjoy learning and thrive on their own success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The community has been so welcoming so far and I look forward to working with many Pendle families next year and beyond.”

Andrew Stephenson said: “It was very encouraging to see so many families seeking to invest in their children’s futures and the atmosphere at the launch was welcoming and fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish Isobel all the very best for her new venture and look forward to hearing about her successes in 2023.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musawar Hussain, Trustee of the IMAM Organisation UK, which was set up in Nelson to focus on educating Muslim youths in morals and manners, promoting understanding, respect, tolerance, and cultural cohesion, was one of the attendees at the launch.

He said: “I was introduced to Isobel a few months ago and was greatly impressed by her passion for developing our area’s young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have seen first-hand just how much a good education can help bring opportunity and growth to Pendle’s young people and I’m certain she will be a good learning ambassador for our area.”