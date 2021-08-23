Fire service recruitment days planned for Burnley and Pendle

Raising public awareness and generating good public engagement can be a bit of a challenge, so this time, instead of inviting people to the station to get a feel for what we do, LFRS have decided to hit the road.

Group Manager Liam Wilson said, "Instead of inviting people to the station to run through some drills, we decided to visit a number of community venues to show people what we do and how we do it.

"We're hoping to use this opportunity to engage with people across the county and show them what the role of a modern firefighter involves. This includes the operational and preventative activities that we undertake. During the Have a Go events, we will be looking to carry out some of the activities that people can expect to do as part of the recruitment course, such as hose running, equipment carrying and dummy dragging as well as the more light-hearted 30 second fire kit challenge, which usually generate a competitive spirit and more than a few laughs.

Recruitment days are being held in Burnley and Pendle

"We appreciate it can be quite a daunting prospect to put yourself out there and come to a station to meet the crews and do the bleep test, so we're trying to create an informative but fun feel with these events.

"People are sometimes reluctant to join us as they can be intimidated by the physical aspect of the role, however a modern firefighter is so much more than just fighting fires. For us it’s a win-win situation, who knows, people may find that they are perfectly suited to the role."

The crews will be taking their roadshow to several venues:

Saturday September 11th - 1pm Nelson and Colne College, BB9 7YT

Sunday September 12th – 2pm Pendle Leisure Centre, BB8 9NP

Saturday September 18th – 10am Central Lancs High School, LA1 3LS

Saturday September 25th – 2pm Nelson Fire Station, BB9 7QH

Sunday September 6th – 2pm Sprit or Sport, Burnley, BB10 3AA

Saturday October9th – 1pm and Nelson & Colne College Sports Centre, BB9 7YT