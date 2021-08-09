Final call to nominate local voluntary groups for Queen's Award

The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service

The prestigious honour, which has the equivalent status to the MBE, recognises the exceptional contribution made to local communities by groups voluntarily devoting their time for the benefit of others.

Although the window for 2022 nominations has been open since April, there is still time to submit a nomination before the closing date of September 15th. Nominations can be made by visiting https://qavs.dcms.gov.uk/

Mr Terry Hephrun, Deputy Lieutenant and chairman of the Lancashire Queen's Award for Voluntary Service Advisory Panel, said: “I was delighted to see Lancashire have a good number of nominations and successes in the 2021 Awards; seven organisations from across the county were successful.

"We are hopeful that these Awards will be presented by the Lord-Lieutenant at a County Hall Ceremony, subject to Government guidance. The Lancashire Panel has been working hard to sustain that momentum for next year.

“The award recognises excellence in volunteering and the seven chosen organisations are great examples of the strong voluntary sector we have in Lancashire.

"This year has again been a demanding one for all of us, but the voluntary sector has responded magnificently to the challenges presented by the pandemic. Voluntary groups in Lancashire deserve to be recognised.

“In the 19 years since it was created by Her Majesty to mark the occasion of her Golden Jubilee in 2002, 77 groups from Lancashire have received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.