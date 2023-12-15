A powerful new film, featuring three people from homelessness charity Emmaus Burnley, has been nominated for a major award at the ‘Oscars’ of charity film.

‘An Introduction to Emmaus North West’ is an inspirational film highlighting the work of Emmaus Burnley and other Emmaus communities across the region. The charity is now appealing for public votes to help the film make the final shortlist for The Smiley Charity Film Awards, the world’s biggest campaign to promote cause-based films.

Emmaus Burnley is a charity that provides a home, training, work opportunities and individual support to people who have experienced homelessness. Head of Support Karen Wallis took part in the film alongside Ben, who is supported by Emmaus Burnley and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Buchanan. She joined Emmaus in 2012 after spending 15 years homeless and in temporary accommodation.

With the space and stability to continue rebuilding her life, Karen was able to progress through several training courses, which resulted in her gaining a support worker role at Emmaus in 2015. In November 2021, Karen was selected as Head of Support, managing Emmaus staff across the whole of Lancashire.

During her time with Emmaus, Karen has been to the Houses of Parliament and Downing Street to lobby Lords and MPs to call for better support for people who want to break the cycle they are in. She also married Dave, whom she lives with outside of the community.

Karen said: “I felt it was important to share what happened to me in this film to show how support from Emmaus turns lives around. Life went from being unbearable, to me wanting to be alive and have a purpose. My husband Dave and I often think about how lucky we are to have a place of our own. Now I’m working in support, I use my experiences of homelessness to help other people at Emmaus.

“I’d like to thank the film producers and all the people who featured and helped with its production. We hope this film reaches new people and new support for Emmaus. I encourage everyone to watch the film and vote for it in the Charity Film Awards. Voting will help raise awareness of Emmaus and the fantastic work of our communities and groups.”

The film was commissioned by the partnership of seven Emmaus communities and groups within the North West. Award-winning photographic duo Photography by Anderson assisted to produce the film, having previously worked with the charity to create a short film in 2021.

Since the creation of the Charity Film Awards in 2017, more than 3,000 charities have entered and benefitted – by raising awareness of their causes and boosting exposure, volunteer numbers and much-needed donations. The seventh iteration of the Charity Film Awards will take place on 20 March 2024, the United Nations International Day of Happiness, at The Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London.

‘An Introduction to Emmaus North West’ has been entered in the Charity Film Awards where the public can vote to help the film reach the final shortlist. Round 1 voting closes on Friday January 12th 2024.

To see the full-length film and vote for it in the Charity Film Awards visit: