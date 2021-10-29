Fifty brave ‘soles’ turn up the heat in Pendleside Hospice’s firewalk
Some 50 brave folk helped raise more than £8,000 when they took part in the Pendleside Hospice firewalk held at the hospice’s Reedley Hall grounds.
Participants ranged from teenagers to pensioners, and included the hospice’s chief executive Helen McVey, who also launched the evening by lighting the coals.
Sammi Graham, head of events and marketing manager, said: “The event had been postponed twice before because of Covid restrictions but finally it happened and it was fantastic.
“I would like to thank everyone who took part and their supporters and the event organisers UK Firewalks on what was not a particularly pleasant evening weatherwise.
“We also had a good turn out from the staff at the hospice, particular from the health, well-being and rehabilitation department.”