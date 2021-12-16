Festive Dingbats fun in aid of Pendleside Hospice
Calling all lovers of puzzles - Mike Smith’s 22nd annual Festive Dingbats are now available to tease, torment, torture and tantalise you right through Christmas until Twelfth Night, January 6th.
The solutions of each of these 48 brainteasers has something to do with the Festive period, whether it’s a Christmas carol or a song; food or drink enjoyed especially at Christmas; a seasonal film; or a festive phrase. They are all cunningly hidden in this challenge to intrigue and delight you.
The dingbats cost £1 each, every penny of which goes to Pendleside Hospice our much love haven for local people with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses in the Burnley and Pendle area.
If you love puzzles and enjoy a challenge, you can obtain your copy of the Festive Dingbats from hospice reception and the hospice shops.
Alternatively, you can send your entry fee of £1 per copy (with cheques payable to Pendleside Hospice) together with a stamped self-addressed envelope to Mike Smith, Mount Sorrel, 273 Manchester Road, Burnley, BB11 4HN.
As an innovation to combat the high cost of postage, you can now buy the Dingbats on-line and receive your copy by email; for details of how to do this email Mike on [email protected]
For the winner a prize of £30 awaits, along with the huge honour of being Festive Dingbat Champion 2021.