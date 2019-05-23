Fence Charity Ball raises an amazing sum for SafeSpace

More than 200 guests at this year's glittering Fence Charity Ball have clubbed together to raise an amazing sum for charity.

Steve and Lisa Nicholas, the event organisers, handed over a cheque for a whopping £10,184 yesterday.

The money was presented to Claire Bennet, charity manager of SafeSpace, a charity which supports young, vulnerable people in the area.

A total of 205 guests enjoyed a fabulous night of drinking and dancing last Saturday at The Fence Gate.

The glittering event offered entertainment from singer Adam Parker Brown and magician Chris Cooke, and further money was raised thanks to a fantastic auction. Prizes included an evening with Michelin Star chef, Tom Parker, of The White Swan in Fence, and a £2,000 bathroom, courtesy of NPM Bathrooms and Tiles.