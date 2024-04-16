Father and son conquer Manchester Marathon in aid of Pendleside Hospice

Ben, assistant site manager at Northstone’s Keld development in Barrowford, said: “When we were lucky enough to be allocated places to run the Manchester Marathon, we wanted to pledge our support to a cause that’s not only close to our hearts but one that makes a difference to people. I hear so many of our customers and suppliers who’ve been directly affected by this charity and the incredible work they do and so it felt only right to be our chosen charity and we are over-the-moon to have beaten our fundraising target.”