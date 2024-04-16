Father and son conquer Manchester Marathon in aid of Pendleside Hospice
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jonathan England, Northstone’s Development Director, teamed up with his son Ben to raise £968.
Ben, assistant site manager at Northstone’s Keld development in Barrowford, said: “When we were lucky enough to be allocated places to run the Manchester Marathon, we wanted to pledge our support to a cause that’s not only close to our hearts but one that makes a difference to people. I hear so many of our customers and suppliers who’ve been directly affected by this charity and the incredible work they do and so it felt only right to be our chosen charity and we are over-the-moon to have beaten our fundraising target.”
Sheila from the hospice’s fundraising team said the charity is “incredibly proud of Ben and Jonathan and can’t thank them enough.
"Running 26.2 miles is no mean feat but they conquered it and have raised a fantastic amount.”
To donate, please visit: https://justgiving.com/page/jonbenmanchestermarathon