Fans line streets to bid farewell to Burnley legend Willie Irvine

By John Deehan
Published 14th Aug 2025, 17:12 BST
Fan gathered outside Turf Moor this afternoon to say their final goodbyes to Burnley FC’s goalscoring hero Willie Irvine.

Supporters lined Harry Potts Way as the funeral cortege paused outside the ground where Irvine made his name, with the club flag flying at half-mast in his honour.

From there, the procession made its way to St John’s Church in Worsthorne, where a service celebrated the life of the Northern Ireland international, who scored 97 goals in 148 appearances for the Clarets between 1960 and 1968.

After the service, mourners gathered at the Bay Horse pub to share memories of the man remembered as much for his warmth and humility as his prolific strike rate.

The hearse carrying the coffin of former Burnley player Willie Irvine passes Turf Moor

The hearse carrying the coffin of former Burnley player Willie Irvine passes Turf Moor

The hearse carrying the coffin of former Burnley player Willie Irvine passes Turf Moor

The hearse carrying the coffin of former Burnley player Willie Irvine passes Turf Moor

