Supporters lined Harry Potts Way as the funeral cortege paused outside the ground where Irvine made his name, with the club flag flying at half-mast in his honour.

From there, the procession made its way to St John’s Church in Worsthorne, where a service celebrated the life of the Northern Ireland international, who scored 97 goals in 148 appearances for the Clarets between 1960 and 1968.

After the service, mourners gathered at the Bay Horse pub to share memories of the man remembered as much for his warmth and humility as his prolific strike rate.

