News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Famous faces who follow Burnley Football Club from the NFL, politics, entertainment and the Catholic Church

For a small town football club, Burnley has always punched above its weight – even becoming champions of England in 1920-21 and in 1959-60 – so it’s not surprising the Turf Moor outfit has also attracted something of a celebrity over the years.
By Dominic Collis
Published 25th May 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 11:15 BST

To help celebrate the Clarets gaining promotion this season back to the Premier League we thought it would be fitting to have a look at some of those celebrity fans from the newest – NFL legend JJ Watt – to some of the oldest and perhaps most unlikely.

Indeed, the regal and religious count among those fans including our new King Charles III and Roman Catholic Cardinal, Wifrid Fox Napier OFM.

Take a look.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: NFL legend and Burnley FC stakeholder JJ Watt watches the match with wife Kealia during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

1. BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: NFL legend and Burnley FC stakeholder JJ Watt watches the match with wife Kealia during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: NFL legend and Burnley FC stakeholder JJ Watt watches the match with wife Kealia during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Cardinal Wilfrid Fox Napier OFM with Pope Francis

2. Fans in high places

Cardinal Wilfrid Fox Napier OFM with Pope Francis Photo: S

Photo Sales
US rapper Snoop Dogg with his Clarets shirt

3. Snoop

US rapper Snoop Dogg with his Clarets shirt Photo: S

Photo Sales
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Dave Fishwick and Tony Livesey attend the world premiere of Netflix's "Bank of Dave" on January 15, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

4. BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Dave Fishwick and Tony Livesey attend the world premiere of Netflix's "Bank of Dave" on January 15, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Dave Fishwick and Tony Livesey attend the world premiere of Netflix's "Bank of Dave" on January 15, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Netflix) Photo: Anthony Devlin

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BurnleyCatholic churchNFLEnglandTurf MoorCharles IIIPremier League