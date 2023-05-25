For a small town football club, Burnley has always punched above its weight – even becoming champions of England in 1920-21 and in 1959-60 – so it’s not surprising the Turf Moor outfit has also attracted something of a celebrity over the years.
To help celebrate the Clarets gaining promotion this season back to the Premier League we thought it would be fitting to have a look at some of those celebrity fans from the newest – NFL legend JJ Watt – to some of the oldest and perhaps most unlikely.
Indeed, the regal and religious count among those fans including our new King Charles III and Roman Catholic Cardinal, Wifrid Fox Napier OFM.
1. BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: NFL legend and Burnley FC stakeholder JJ Watt watches the match with wife Kealia during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
2. Fans in high places
Cardinal Wilfrid Fox Napier OFM with Pope Francis Photo: S
3. Snoop
US rapper Snoop Dogg with his Clarets shirt Photo: S
4. BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Dave Fishwick and Tony Livesey attend the world premiere of Netflix's "Bank of Dave" on January 15, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Netflix)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Dave Fishwick and Tony Livesey attend the world premiere of Netflix's "Bank of Dave" on January 15, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Netflix) Photo: Anthony Devlin