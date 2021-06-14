Family's anger after bench in memory of much-loved Clitheroe doctor is vandalised

The family of Dr Cyril Royle, who died at the age of 101, are upset after offenders targeted the bench, which is perfectly situated in a beautiful spot on the River Ribble in Brungerley Park.

Dr Royle's grandson, Tim, who travelled from Manchester to Clitheroe after 12 months with the intention of sanding and varnishing the bench was upset to discover the vandalism.

Speaking of his anger, Tim said: "Due to Covid I have been unable to travel back to Clitheroe to see my parents, and also attend to the maintenance of my grandfather’s memorial bench. I returned there last week after a year away with the intention of sanding and varnishing the bench, but I was devastated to find it had been vandalised and was in a state of disrepair.

The damaged bench

"The bench was donated by The Clitheroe Rotary Cub where he was a long time member. Dr Cyril Royle was a well known and respected community doctor who served the growing population of Clitheroe resolutely. He was still very active up until his passing at the age of 101. He would be saddened to see the damage caused, where back struts have been pulled out, and more damage to the top of the bench from struts being forced out. The bench is on a beautiful spot where many can find tranquility and peace away from the hustle and bustle of the town."

Tim is hoping a joiner will come forward and help to repair the bench.

He added: "I am appealing to a joiner to come forward and advise me whether the bench is repairable or not."

Anyone who can help is asked to email Tim on [email protected]