She said: "'Our family has been running at Burnley parkrun for a number of years as we've always enjoyed the sense of community and inclusivity.

"These qualities have taken on an extra significance for us this year after our dad, Jez Bradshaw, was diagnosed with terminal cancer at the end of January.

"After hearing about our situation, the parkrun community rallied around us with runs dedicated to our dad and support in helping him to reach his 100th parkrun milestone.

Rebecca Bradshaw (left) with her mum Julie, dad Jez, who died in April, brother Ryan, a family friend and fellow runner Chris Lawrence at one of the Burnley parkruns. The Bradshaw family have paid tribute to the parkrun 'family' for the help and support they have given to the family.

"Saturday mornings at parkrun have been the highlight of every week during our dad's illness and have given us something to look forward to during these difficult months.

"My brother, Ryan, and I have enjoyed running with friends whilst our dad and mum, Julie, have taken great pleasure in watching and cheering on the runners. The post-run brew and cake at the Rotunda have become a parkrun tradition, and it is always so uplifting to spend time chatting to fellow park runners who create such an atmosphere of positivity and kindness."

Jez died on April 29th after an inspirational fight.

The moving moment hundreds of Burnley park runners stopped to clap for Jez Bradshaw who lost his battle against cancer in April

Rebecca added: "It was so reassuring to him to know that his family would continue to be supported by the parkrun community and we have certainly found great comfort in continuing to spend our Saturday mornings with our running friends.