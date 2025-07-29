A man who died in the back of a Lancashire Police van while suffering a mental heath crisis has been named.

Stevie Brown, aged in his 30s, was discovered unresponsive in a police van parked outside Royal Blackburn Hospital at 6.35am on Saturday, July 12.

He was detained hours earlier after police were called to reports of a man refusing to leave Everyman Cinema at the Holmes Mill complex in Clitheroe at around 11.28pm the previous night.

Stevie Brown was detained earlier under the Mental Health Act after police were called to reports of a man refusing to leave Everyman Cinema at the Holmes Mill complex in Clitheroe at around 11.28pm on Saturday, July 12 | Everyman

He was detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act, which allows a police officer to remove someone from a public place to a place of safety “if they appear to be suffering from a mental disorder and need immediate care or control”.

Lancashire Police said Stevie’s behaviour deteriorated further at the hospital and a decision was made to return him into the back of a police van – the police van was parked in the ambulance bay at the A&E department at the hospital.

After he was found unresponsive, CPR was commenced by medical staff with resuscitation efforts continuing until 7.35am, when a clinical decision was made to cease CPR, and Stevie was sadly declared deceased.

Police watchdog probes death in custody

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into Stevie’s death in police custody, but his family have since issued their own statement saying they are ‘deeply disappointed’ by the police watchdog’s recent public appeal.

The family have since instructed Gareth Naylor, director and head of personal injury and inquests at Ison Harrison Solicitors, to act on behalf of the family as they seek answers about Stevie’s death.

They said: “We, the family of Stevie Brown, are deeply disappointed by the recent public appeal issued by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) seeking witnesses in relation to Stevie’s death.

“The IOPC has stated that police officers made certain checks on Stevie prior to his death, yet they are unable to confirm these actions until their investigation is complete. This contradiction raises serious concerns about the transparency and independence of the IOPC’s investigation.

“Stevie deserves the truth. And we, as his family, deserve answers.”

The family’s legal representative, Gareth Naylor, added: “For an organisation tasked with holding the police to account, it is unacceptable to make public assertions that appear to support the police narrative while those facts are still under investigation. This approach undermines public confidence and, more importantly, adds to the distress of a grieving family seeking truth and accountability.

“The IOPC has faced ongoing criticism in recent years for its failure to demonstrate true independence from the police. Sadly, this latest appeal only reinforces those concerns.

“We urge the IOPC to conduct a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation – one that prioritises the facts over assumptions and respects the rights of families like ours to seek justice without bias or delay.

“We also make a heartfelt appeal to the public: if you saw Stevie in the hours before his death, or have any information (no matter how small it may seem) please come forward. Your voice could be vital in helping us understand what happened and in ensuring accountability.

Witnesses can contact the family’s legal representative, Gareth Naylor, on 0113 284 5014 or email [email protected]

You can also contact the IOPC directly at [email protected]

How are the IOPC investigating?

The IOPC said the investigation was in the early stages but investigators have obtained body worn video footage from the officers involved, although further enquiries remain ongoing to identify all officers who attended and to ensure all relevant footage is secured.

Both the police van and the mental health room within the hospital where the man was initially taken to were also preserved.

IOPC Director Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and all those affected by his death. We have now met with his family to explain our role and have advised them of the next steps.

“It’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to fully establish the circumstances when someone has died in police custody. If you believe you have any information of the man’s interaction with police, I urge you to get in touch.

“We will ensure that the man’s family and the force are kept informed as our investigation progresses.”

What do Lancashire Police say?

A Lancashire Police spokeswoman said: “We can confirm we have referred this matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and that they are independently investigating.

“For that reason, it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this stage other than to say our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who sadly died and that we will, of course, continue to cooperate fully with the IOPC.”