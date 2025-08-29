Alexander Birnie

The family of a man who died in a collision involving a single motorcycle on the A683 between Kirkby Lonsdale and Sedbergh have paid tribute to a young man “everybody loved”.

Alexander Birnie, 21, of Burnley, died at the scene on Monday, August 25. In a touching tribute, his sister, Isabelle, 17, said: "My big brother, Alex was an idiot – but the funniest idiot you’d ever meet and quite frankly, he was my idiot. He had this way of winding me up, making fun of me, pushing every button he could but the second I needed him, he was there. No hesitation. First one by my side.

"He loved his bikes more than anything, and he had this dream of one day racing on a track. He talked about it like it was already going to happen, and honestly, with the determination he had, I believe it would have.

"Everybody loved him. He had this energy, this presence, that pulled people in. And if you were lucky enough to be his friend, you knew he’d ride or die for you.

"One time, he even “commissioned” me to take photos for him, promised me a fiver for the job. I’m still waiting for that fiver. One day, I’ll collect it. Consider that a warning, big bro.

"But jokes aside, he wasn’t just my brother. He was my safe place, my protector, my best friend. The person who could make me laugh when I wanted to cry, and the person I always thought I’d have by my side for the big moments in life.

"And now, I have to face those moments without him. My kids will never get to have him as their uncle. He’ll never get to meet my husband, never get to stand by me on my wedding day, never get to see my dreams come true – or live out his own.

"And that’s what hurts the most. The sky looks brighter with you up there, just like life did when you were here.

"Goodbye, big brother. I love you more than words will ever be able to say."