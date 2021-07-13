Family of Burnley chef preparing to walk in his footsteps in Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge to honour his memory

And every step Jan Keegan and her children, Grace, Chloe and Adam, take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge will be for the husband and dad they lost.

Austin Keegan, affectionately known as Auzz, who was 57, collapsed while working at the Old White Bear pub in Crosshills on October 2nd and although CPR was started immediately he could not be saved.

A keen walker, Auzz, who was originally from Liverpool, had run marathons in the past for the British Heart Foundation as family members had suffered with heart issues. So after his death, the family decided they had to do something to honour that legacy.

Jan Keegan is preparing to tackle the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge in memory of her husband Auzz

So far they have raised £815 towards their £1,400 target for the British Heart Foundation.

Chloe (24) and 28-year-old Adam have completed the three peaks challenge in the past with their dad, but this will be the first time for Grace, who is 30, and 56-year-old Jan.

Jan said: "Auzz loved walking and he was at home in the hills. We enjoyed walking together but the furthest I have ever walked is 12 miles so I am both dreading and looking forward to this challenge.

"It is going to be tough but we have done lots of training and we hope to complete it in 12 hours. I think this is what Auzz would have wanted us to do and I hope he would be proud."

Auzz with Meg, his faithful walking companion who died four months after her master

Starting at 6-30am on Saturday the family be aiming to complete the circular walk which encompasses Pen-Y-Ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough, covering 24.5 miles and an ascent of 1,600 metres.

Although not taking part Jan's eldest son Andrew, (32) will be supporting them.

Married for 24 years, Jan said support of family, friends and also Auzz's former work mates and her colleagues at Yorkshire Street Medical Practice in Burnley, where she works on reception, had helped her to cope with the devastating loss.

A lifelong Liverpool fan, Auzz was a devoted family man who was hard working, funny and kind. He loved his job and had also worked for some years in the Ribble Valley at the Brown Cow pub in Chatburn and The Bayley Arms in Hurst Green.

Grace Keegan who will tackle the Yorkshire Three Peaks in memory of her dad Auzz

Auzz's constant walking companion was his faithful dog Meg who had completed the Three Peaks with him.

Poignantly the family suffered another blow when Meg died just four months after her master.

The family hope that every penny they raise will be a step closer to save a family going through the devastation they have suffered.

If you would like to make a donation please click HERE.

Chloe Keegan at the top of Blencathra