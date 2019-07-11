Family hoping for quick diagnosis of bubbly Burnley girl's mystery illness

The parents of a bubbly little girl from Burnley are hoping private hospital tests will solve the mystery of health problems that have plagued for the last three years.



Brunshaw Primary School pupil Gracie Ratcliffe (8) has suffered from stomach problems for the last two to three years and had gained just two pounds in weight during that time.



After seeing doctors in East Lancashire and at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, Gracie’s parents Tim Ratcliffe and Jade Hindle are now trying to raise money for further tests to be carried out at a private hospital in Chester.



Her concerned aunt Emily Hindle has set up a GoFundMe to help raise money towards the tests.



Emily said: “Gracie is a typical little girl who loves unicorns and playing out. She has been really positive but her condition is getting to the point now where it’s making her poorly.



“Her consultant at Alder Hey has suggested that her illness could be a potential diagnosis of Crohn’s disease. She has also had blood tests done, which have come back positive meaning she could have a genetic condition which affects the digestion of protein in her body.

"In addition, Gracie's consultant has suggested further diagnostic testing to get a quicker diagnosis. Overall the price of these procedures will be £2,150, just for the tests, not the general consultations which she will also be having.



If these funds can be raised, Gracie will have a quick diagnosis and treatment plan in place for her potential conditions. Due to her being poorly, she has missed a big chunk of school which has also affected her. We know the quicker we get the diagnosis and treatment, the more it will benefit Gracie.

"We want to get this sorted before it progressively gets worse, and stop irreversible damage which the consultant believes will happen."

To support Gracie visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/funds-for-further-investigations-and-treatment