A group of family and friends travelled from across the UK and as far as Portugal to gather in the Ribble Valley in memory of Professor Jonathan “Loz” Lawrence.

Jonathan, who had lived in Chatburn since 2013, was remembered with a memorial walk around Chatburn, West Bradford and Waddington – the countryside he loved and called home. The group, which included his wife Louise and their two children, Ethan and Lydia, rounded off the day with food and drinks.

Jonathan died in July last year while on the Greek island of Syros during a family holiday. Following his death, Louise raised more than £1,100 for the British Heart Foundation with a walking challenge. This time, friends who had donated joined her to share the steps and their memories of Jonathan.

Jonathan was born in 1970 and grew up in Offerton, attending Banks Lane Primary and Offerton High before beginning his career as a turner at VR Brookes. His academic journey took him from Stockport College to the University of Bradford, and later to Manchester, where he earned his PhD in Laser Processing.

He first met his wife Louise, who is from Burnley, while on holiday in Magaluf with friends in 1988. For the first few years, the couple travelled back and forth between Burnley and Stockport at weekends around work and study commitments, before eventually living in several places across the UK and abroad; finally settling in Chatburn.

From those early days, Jonathan went on to build an extraordinary career in academia, teaching and leading research in Singapore, Loughborough, Lincoln, Chester, Coventry and Scotland. He authored eight books, 16 book chapters, and 180 international journal papers, earning a worldwide reputation as a pioneer in laser engineering.

But to those who knew him best, Jonathan was far more than his professional achievements. He was a devoted husband, proud dad, and larger-than-life character who brought humour, warmth and energy to every room.

Friends and colleagues alike described him as kind, funny and endlessly supportive. “The kind of friend you never forget,” said one. “He achieved so much but was very modest.”

Another added: “He was one of a kind and thinking of him will always bring a smile”

A memorial bench dedicated to Jonathan now sits in Vernon Park for those wishing to reflect and remember him.