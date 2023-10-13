News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein

Explore Queen Street Mill in Burnley for free as part of British Textile Biennial 2023

People can visit a Burnley heritage museum for free until Sunday, October 29th, as part of the British Textile Biennial 2023.
By Laura Longworth
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They can also enjoy extended opening at Queen Street Mill in Harle Syke with extra days and more time to explore, plus a free workshop on Sunday with the Cottonopolis Collective, and a day focused on historic weaving including a talk and workshop next Thursday.

The British Textile Biennial spotlights the nation’s textiles world against the backdrop of the cotton industry in Pennine Lancashire, particularly the environmental and human costs of fast fashion and possible alternatives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

County Coun. Peter Buckley, cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services, said: "Queen Street Mill and Helmshore Mills are important local heritage assets and provide a glimpse into our industrial past.

Most Popular
Queen Street Mill, Harle Syke, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin StuttardQueen Street Mill, Harle Syke, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Queen Street Mill, Harle Syke, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"Our textile mills helped shape Lancashire as we see it today and I would encourage all residents and visitors to take advantage of this offer and come and see them for yourself."

For more information visit: www.lancashire.gov.uk/museums

Related topics:Burnley