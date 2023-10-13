Explore Queen Street Mill in Burnley for free as part of British Textile Biennial 2023
They can also enjoy extended opening at Queen Street Mill in Harle Syke with extra days and more time to explore, plus a free workshop on Sunday with the Cottonopolis Collective, and a day focused on historic weaving including a talk and workshop next Thursday.
The British Textile Biennial spotlights the nation’s textiles world against the backdrop of the cotton industry in Pennine Lancashire, particularly the environmental and human costs of fast fashion and possible alternatives.
County Coun. Peter Buckley, cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services, said: "Queen Street Mill and Helmshore Mills are important local heritage assets and provide a glimpse into our industrial past.
"Our textile mills helped shape Lancashire as we see it today and I would encourage all residents and visitors to take advantage of this offer and come and see them for yourself."
For more information visit: www.lancashire.gov.uk/museums