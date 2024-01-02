News you can trust since 1877
Epiphany carol service at St Catherine's Church in Burnley for Pendleside Hospice

An ecumenical Epiphany carol service will be held in aid of Pendleside Hospice this weekend.
By Dominic Collis
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:48 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 10:48 GMT
Saint Catherine’s Church in Todmorden Road will host the concert on Sunday January 7th at 6pm featuring Burnley Alliance Silver Band and soloist John Garrett.

Leah Hooper, community engagement officer Pendleside Hospice, said: “A cordial invitation is extended to everyone to attend the service where there will be an opportunity to sing favourite carols and support Pendleside Hospice.”

In Christianity, the Epiphany refers to a realization that Christ is the Son of God.

