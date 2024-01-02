An ecumenical Epiphany carol service will be held in aid of Pendleside Hospice this weekend.

Saint Catherine’s Church in Todmorden Road will host the concert on Sunday January 7th at 6pm featuring Burnley Alliance Silver Band and soloist John Garrett.

Leah Hooper, community engagement officer Pendleside Hospice, said: “A cordial invitation is extended to everyone to attend the service where there will be an opportunity to sing favourite carols and support Pendleside Hospice.”