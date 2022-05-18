Audrey Bates will host a sale and and tombola at the Woodman Inn, Todmorden Road, Burnley, on Saturday (May 21st) from noon to 3-30pm.

And while she has said she is retiring many times in the past, this really will be the last sale for Audrey who is under doctor's orders to put her feet up.

Audrey Bates (86) is to hold her final ever sale for the animal charities she has raised thousands of pounds for.

Audrey (86) said: "I would like to thank everyone who has supported me over the years, it means the world but this really is the last sale for me this time."

Fancy goods, gifts, jewellery and the knitted animals Audrey makes will be on sale and all the proceeds will be donated to the several animal charities she has supported for three decades.