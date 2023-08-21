Blackpool is leading the way in the UK - for the number of people who have changed their name to Elvis Presley.

The resort is known to many as England’s answer to Las Vegas – so perhaps it is fitting that the town has one of the highest percentage of people in nation who have adopted the name of the King of rock ‘n’ roll.

There are no less than 75 people in the country listed as ‘Elvis Presley’ on online directory 192.com– and nine of them are on the Fylde coast, a higher percentage than anywhere else.

The rock ‘n’ roll legend, known as The King, still retains a huge following, 46 years after his sudden death from a heart attack on August 16, 1977, aged 42.

He remains by far the most impersonated performer the world has ever seen.

And to a small number of his legion of fans, the adulation extends to changing their name by deed poll to that of his idol.

The directory shows that there is one individual listed as Elvis Aaron Presley – the actual birth name of the singing legend – who lives in the central FY1 area of Blackpool.

Two are listed as Elvis M Presley – one in the FY4 area (the southern area of Blackpool) one on the FY 1.

Another, named simply Elvis Presley, is listed as being in the ‘Thornton Cleveleys’ area.

Dean Sullivan, who runs The King of the Castle Elvis Contest at the Norbreck Castle, said: “If you think that Blackpool is the Vegas of England, and Elvis was huge in Vegas, it sort of makes sense.

"In one way it surprises me but in another it doesn’t – the adulation for Elvis will never die, in my opinion.

"He inspires so much and to change your name in that way shows the ultimate adulation, doesn’t it?”

There were also one Elvis Presley in the phonebook in Blackburn, Ormskirk and Skelmersdale.

Dean added that the King of the Castle event, which proved a huge hit in May this year, will be returning to the same venue next year.