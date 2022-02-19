Elderly Burnley FC fan places newspaper ad asking for lift to home games

The anonymous football-loving pensioner placed the ad in Wednesday’s edition of the Southport and Formby Visitor.

In it, the OAP season ticket holder, who lives in Argyle Road, Southport, says he is looking for a lift from Southport to and from matches at Turf Moor.

The fan, who has early stage Parkinson's, is prepared to change seats in the ground to facilitate the request.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anybody who can help is asked to please send details to PO Box KS/07/22, Champion Newspaper, Clare House, 166 Lord Street, Southport, PR9 0QA.

The ad was spotted by Carl Disley who took to Twitter to share the appeal, asking football fans to "help keep this fella going the match as long as possible".

The Burnley FC fan took out the advert in Wednesday's Southport and Formby Champion.