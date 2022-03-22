Egg-cellent Ribble Valley HAF programme returns for Easter break

The programme, which was opened to school children during summer and Christmas school holidays, will take place from Monday, April 4th to Friday, April 8th and is aimed at 5-16 year olds.

The aim of the programme is to provide free holiday provision for children from disadvantaged families.

The young people will be involved in a variety of sporting activities as well as fitness promotion, individual fitness targets, music, dance, sewing, healthy eating and nutrition.

Youngsters get stuck in during Roefield Leisure Centre's Holiday Activities and Food programme, which encourages a healthy way of living for children in the Ribble Valley

All the participants will be provided with a free healthy lunch and will be issued with healthy eating menus that can be replicated in their home environment.

The organisations who are providing venues across the Ribble Valley include Roefield Leisure, Read Dance School, Edisford 4G pitch and various primary schools.