Edinburgh Fringe inspires reporters to prove laughter is the best medicine
Times are tough – the cost of living crisis, Covid and the war in Ukraine have all done their bit to get us down, so we thought it would be nice to bring a smile – or grimmace – to our readers’ faces by recreating some good old-fashioned rib-ticklers.
The Edinburgh Fringe and its annual contest to find the funniest joke always unearths a shedload of short, sharp classics, and this year saw comic Masai Graham’s gag about pasta voted the best:
“I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn’t get pasta.”
Not bad I hear you say, but surely there’s some even funnier gags hiding in the annals of comics’ repertoires...
Well we asked two of our reporters, Dom and Sue, to channel their inner Morecambe and Wise and roll out a few family friendly one-liners.
Are they destined for the Fringe or is it a case of ‘don’t give up your day job’?