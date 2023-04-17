Easter in Colne event was a cracking success
The annual Easter in Colne proved once again to be a cracking occasion for families who flocked to the town’s free attractions.
By Dominic Collis
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST
Colne Town Council's events, facilities and administration officer, Mr Nathan Cutler said: “Easter in Colne was a great success. The town was packed with people enjoying the variety of entertainment, visiting local businesses and our Easter Market.
“We cannot wait to welcome all to our next event which is the The King’s Coronation in Colne on Sunday, May 7th.”
Take a look at some of the pictures.
Page 1 of 2