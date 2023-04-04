News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
9 minutes ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
1 hour ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
1 hour ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
2 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
3 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches

Easter in Colne event returns on Saturday with lots of family friendly fun

Easter in Colne returns on Saturday with an action packed day and lots of free activities.

By Dominic Collis
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST

Visitors can expect onkey rides, face painting, Easter egg hunt, live music, craft activities, 30ft climbing wall, Punch and Judy shows, comedy magic shows, balloon modelling, Easter market and a variety of children's rides.

There will also be crazy golf, challenger game and some dare devil performances from Baldini.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Events, facilities and administration officer, Mr Nathan Cutler, said: “Easter in Colne is the first event in Colne Town Council's event calendar and what a way to kick start a brilliant year of events here in Colne.

There will be lots of free activities in Colne this SaturdayThere will be lots of free activities in Colne this Saturday
There will be lots of free activities in Colne this Saturday
Most Popular

“With over 15 free activities and performances throughout the day, people can come and enjoy a family day out in Colne without having to worry about the cost.”

Read More
East Lancashire bus firm Transdev motoring as government extends £2 fare cap
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be activities taking place at St Bartholomew’s Church and Colne Market.

The event is sponsored by Farmhouse Biscuits.

Colne