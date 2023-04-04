Visitors can expect onkey rides, face painting, Easter egg hunt, live music, craft activities, 30ft climbing wall, Punch and Judy shows, comedy magic shows, balloon modelling, Easter market and a variety of children's rides.

There will also be crazy golf, challenger game and some dare devil performances from Baldini.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events, facilities and administration officer, Mr Nathan Cutler, said: “Easter in Colne is the first event in Colne Town Council's event calendar and what a way to kick start a brilliant year of events here in Colne.

There will be lots of free activities in Colne this Saturday

“With over 15 free activities and performances throughout the day, people can come and enjoy a family day out in Colne without having to worry about the cost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be activities taking place at St Bartholomew’s Church and Colne Market.