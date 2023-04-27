News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
1 hour ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
1 hour ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
4 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
4 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
4 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

East Lancs CND and XR Peace hold peaceful demonstration against militarism and climate change in Burnley

A peaceful demonstration against nuclear power, militarism and climate change has been held in Burnley town centre.

By Dominic Collis
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The East Lancashire branch of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament held the peaceful demonstration locally in solidarity with an XR protest in London.

Dave Penney, from the East Lancashire branch, said: “The total world military carbon footprint is 6% of global emissions and will continue to grow as wars escalate. Compared to aviation and shipping which emit 2% each of global carbon emissions, we are witnessing the damaging effect the military is having on the climate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The other risk to the climate and human health can come from nuclear radiation at nuclear power stations, which have become targets in war, as in Ukraine.

The CND and XR Peace protest against militarism and climate change in BurnleyThe CND and XR Peace protest against militarism and climate change in Burnley
The CND and XR Peace protest against militarism and climate change in Burnley
Most Popular

“There is also the increasing threat of radiation from the use of nuclear weapons. Depleted uranium shells are being used in the war in Ukraine which cause cancers from radiation. No wonder the Doomsday Clock stands at 90 minutes to midnight.

“There is an urgent need to stop wars and reduce the carbon footprint of the military if the world is to achieve environmental justice and peace and prevent Climate Change running out of control. ‘Give Peace a Chance’.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
El Nino: what is it and how will the global weather phenomenon affect the UK?

XR Peace is a coalition of organisations for peace and justice joining Extinction Rebellion.

It has been estimated that about 6% of the global carbon footprint results from military-related activity. The group believes militarism and war are inextricably linked with imperialism, racism, and the destruction of habitats. XR Peace proposes to make explicit the links between militarism and the climate emergency.

Related topics:BurnleyEast LancashireLondonUkraineExtinction Rebellion