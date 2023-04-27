The East Lancashire branch of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament held the peaceful demonstration locally in solidarity with an XR protest in London.

Dave Penney, from the East Lancashire branch, said: “The total world military carbon footprint is 6% of global emissions and will continue to grow as wars escalate. Compared to aviation and shipping which emit 2% each of global carbon emissions, we are witnessing the damaging effect the military is having on the climate.

“The other risk to the climate and human health can come from nuclear radiation at nuclear power stations, which have become targets in war, as in Ukraine.

The CND and XR Peace protest against militarism and climate change in Burnley

“There is also the increasing threat of radiation from the use of nuclear weapons. Depleted uranium shells are being used in the war in Ukraine which cause cancers from radiation. No wonder the Doomsday Clock stands at 90 minutes to midnight.

“There is an urgent need to stop wars and reduce the carbon footprint of the military if the world is to achieve environmental justice and peace and prevent Climate Change running out of control. ‘Give Peace a Chance’.”

XR Peace is a coalition of organisations for peace and justice joining Extinction Rebellion.