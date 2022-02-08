Dream honeymoon on the cards for Burnley police officer battling cancer thanks to her caring colleagues

The workmates set off from Burnley Police Station at 6am on Wednesday last week and walked to Witton Park in Preston with a stop off at Accrington Police Station.

And their fantastic efforts have helped to swell the honeymoon fund for Louise Clegg to an incredible £3,289.

Brave Louise, who is just 29 and mum to two-year-old Toby, was diagnosed with cancer in September. She has undergone intensive chemotherapy and is looking forward to walking down the aisle in the Ribble Valley on the most romantic day of the year, Valentine's Day.

The police officers at the start of their 30 mile walk outside Burnley police station at 6am

The money raised will go towards a honeymoon for Louise and her fiance, Ben Wignall, once Louise has finished chemotherapy.

Louise and Ben, who is also a police officer, live in Preston but both are based in Burnley. The fund is still open and anyone who would like to make a donation is asked to click HERE